Arnold G. Gafner



Oshkosh, WI - Arnold G. Gafner, age 94, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. Funeral services for Arnie will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am until the tiime of service. Social distancing and masks required. Burial will follow in Ellenwood Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Northwestern.









