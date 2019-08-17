|
Arnold Harold Malzhan
Ripon - Arnold Harold Malzhan, age 92, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Whispering Pines in Ripon.
Arnold was born December 12, 1926 in Berlin, WI, the son of Frederick and Laura (Klimke) Malzhan. Arnold served our country as a member of the Army Air Corps. He married Betty Jane (Wachholz) Malzhan on September 8, 1950. He worked as a farmer on his own dairy farm and was a proud member of the NFO (National Farmers Organization). He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Ripon Schmear League. Arnold married Betty Jane (Cole) Malzhan on May 18, 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jane Malzhan of Ripon; children, Sharon (Bryan) Vergin of Phillips, WI, Julie Buchholtz of Poy Sippi, WI, Christine (Raymond) Bosveld of Berlin, WI, and Laurie (Dale) Bogart of Whitelaw, WI; grandchildren, Nathan Vergin (Jeanette Mumford) of Madison, WI, Sarah Vergin of Brooklyn, NY, Adam Buchholtz (Ashley Ellerson) of Poy Sippi, WI, Elisabeth Bosveld (Wes Stibb) of Green Lake, WI, Ellis Bosveld of Berlin, WI, Greg (Jennifer) Bogart of Whitelaw, WI and Brad Bogart of Whitelaw, WI; great-grandaughter Avery Nigbor; step-children, David (Eileen) Cole of Green Lake, WI, Nanette (Matthew) Mlodzik of Berlin, WI, Ritchie (Lorna) Cole of Van Dyne, WI; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Peter) VandenHeuvel of Winneconne, WI, Ashley (Alex) Cortez of Oshkosh, WI, Angela (Jon) Lundt of Berlin, WI, Adam (Lisa) Mlodzik of Berlin, WI, Joseph (Mary Beth) Cole of Fond du Lac, WI and Sarah Cole of Van Dyne, WI; step-great-grandchildren, CJ Lundt, Marjorie Lundt, Jordyn VandenHeuvel, Allison Cortez and Alex Cortez; 3 brothers, Rhinold Malzhan of Eureka, WI, Frederick Malzhan (Sharon Wagner) of Ripon, WI and Robert Malzhan of Green Lake, WI; and sister, Illa Neal of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane (nee Wachholz) Malzhan; his parents, Frederick and Laura Malzhan; brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Lance Buchholtz.
Visitation for Arnie will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971, and again on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 9:00 am- 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Arnie will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating. Interment will follow at Welsh Cemetery, Town of Aurora, WI. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019