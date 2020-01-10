|
Arnold Skottet, 87, passed away Dec 19, 2019 at Hanover Rehab Center in New Hampshire. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Lou on Jan 26, 2019, his brother, George and parents Louis and Borghild (Barsness) Skottet.
Arnold grew up in Rutland attending Rutland schools and was an avid skier on Pico in the 40s and 50s serving on their ski patrol. He joined the army was stationed in Green Lake, Wisconsin where he met and married Betty Lou French Jacobson in 1959. He was shipped out to Korea soon after.
Arnold, known to his midwest friends and family as Scotty, was an active member of the Little White Church in Princeton, singing in the choir and often sought out as soloist for special occasions. He was a Lions and Legion member, volunteer at Princeton Flea Market, area food pantries and nursing homes and active part of the community. He was an enthusiastic Packer fan being approached where ever he traveled while wearing his Packer hats, jackets, sweatshirts, bumper stickers, pins etc.
After retiring from Speed Queen in Ripon, he and his wife moved to Woodstock, Vermont where they could be close to their daughter and grandchildren. Scotty enjoyed the visits from all his grandchildren saving treats and jokes to share when they visited.
Scotty and Betty delivered Meals on Wheels and called BINGO for the local senior center.
Arnold is survived by his daughter and son in law, Susan and Mark Kent, Sister, Marie Gustafson; Grandchildren Erik (Tracy) Kent, San Diego, Eli (Christie) Kent, Boston, Summer (Vin) Failla, NJ; great grandchildren Briar, Parker and Gaige Failla and Olivia and Dillon Kent as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Cabot's Funeral Home in Woodstock, VT at 11 am on Saturday, Jan 25 with luncheon immediately following at Woodstock Inn. Burial will be at the Omro Cemetery in Wisconsin at a later date.
An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
