|
|
Arthur Helm
Oshkosh - Arthur (Artie) Leroy Helm, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away into eternity September 8, 2019.
He was the son of Emil and Mildred (Mackie) Helm. Artie had 3 brothers, Norman, Donald, and Harold, all who passed on before him. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean Conflict.
Artie married Judy Colligan and March 13th marked the 65th anniversary of their life together as husband and wife, friends, and lovers.
The couple were blessed with 7 children: Rick (Dawn), Laura (Norman) Goodacre; Linda (Phillip) Jensen, Amy (Andrew) Wojtowski; Lance, Cory (Michelle), and Angel.
Their family grew as grandbabies came along: Michelle Brechlin; Nic and Scott Goodacre; Joshua Helm; Tammi Wilbur; Melissa and Ted Jensen; Kylie and Dominic Helm; P.J., Isaiah, Alaina, and Nathanael Wojtowski; and Kaitlyn, who was welcomed into her heavenly home at birth. Artie and Judy also have 12 great grandchildren.
Artie was a food production manager at Winnebago State Hospital and retired from there in 1989.
Artie and Judy were foster parents for 33 years. Many little ones passed through their home having been loved and cared for.
Artie was a home and family man, a faithful, honest, and good man who loved his wife and family. He will be missed, and his favorite chair will empty. Love you.
Artie's favorite scripture passage was Psalm 23.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1p.m. at RiverValley Church, 1331 High Avenue. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 11:30a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 11, 2019