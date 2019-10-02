|
Arthur Thomas
Oshkosh - Arthur "Rusty" Thomas, age 63, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital. Born on January 24, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Arthur "Royal" and Betty (Smith-Morrell) Thomas, Rusty married Christine Meisinger on March 4, 1987.
He served his country from 1977-1981 with the U.S. Air Force as a Crew Chief on a WC-135B plane stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. Rusty was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh obtaining a BSN Degree. He was employed by Appleton Comprehensive Treatment Center/Acadia Health Care as a Registered Nurse/Medical Department Supervisor prior to his death.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Meisinger Thomas of Oshkosh; a son, Brandon Thomas of Oshkosh; siblings, Lionel Longsine of Mountain, Wisconsin, Margo Noak of Green Bay, James Longsine of Oshkosh, William Longsine of Wautoma, Richard Longsine of Green Bay, Virginia Orlando of New Franklin, Wisconsin, Daniel Longsine of Wautoma, and Christian Thomas of Green Bay; three brothers-in-law, Jeff Schmick of Oshkosh, Herb Burdick of Oshkosh, and Kenneth Meisinger Jr. of Milwaukee; his step-mother, Lois Plymale of Pacifica, California; and an aunt, Barb (Leon) DeWindt of Oconto, Wisconsin.
Preceding Rusty in death is his son, Ryan Anthony Thomas; his parents; his siblings, Jacquelyn Schmick, Sallie Davis, Terrance Longsine, and Penny Buie; his in-laws, Kenneth and Diana (Jungwirth) Meisinger; a sister-in-law, Patti Longsine; two aunts, Beverly Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas; and an uncle, David Thomas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Wyldwood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Street, Oshkosh. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held at the church from 12 Noon until service time. Full Military Honors will be given following the services at church.
A special thank you to nephew, Pastor Jared Longsine, niece, Sierra Edlund and Joe Edlund, Judy Bradley, Bobbi Peterson, Kathy Seelow, Cindy Kerwin, Tina Snow, Pete Protz, Dave Blum, Chris and Steve Kendall, Drew Schultz, Michael Wiesen, Dan Longsine, Jeff and Carol Schmick, Tyler Zick, Ann Hobert, Stacy Kerwin, Betty Kerwin, Will Kerwin, Tina Kerwin, Dale and Lorie Jungwirth, Liz Zimmerman, and the entire staff at Bethel Home/Miravida Living for all the prayers, love, and help during these difficult days for Rusty. To Rusty's "girls," LindaLee Taylor, Connie Delongchamp, Raquel Grube, Amy Putnam, Parnee Powers, Gwen Stella Burns, Jennifer Johnson, and Pat Freeman, many thanks for working with Rusty and keeping him smiling.
Brandon and I will forever love and miss you and our group hugs, Rusty - The Three Amigos.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019