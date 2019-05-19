Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church and Chapel Funeral Home
1875 N Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Wolff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur W. Wolff Obituary
Arthur W. Wolff

Milwaukee - Arthur (Art) W. Wolff, 77, passed away as a result of an accident on May 13, 2019 in Milwaukee WI.

Art is survived by his wife Judy Wolff of New Berlin WI, his daughters Christa Houle and Colleen (Nate) Loper of Oshkosh WI, his step-daughter Ashley Bohmann and fiancé Ricky of Racine WI, his grandchildren Madalyn Houle, Morgan Houle, Megan Loper, and Jack Loper of Oshkosh WI, his aunt Elaine Disch of Evanston IL, his cousin Lisa Disch of Michigan, mother of his daughters Mary Remillard of Oshkosh WI, and Rob Houle of Oshkosh WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Wolff-Renertson of California, his aunt and uncle Margaret and Raymond Simons of Oshkosh WI, his uncle Ed Disch of Evanston IL, his brother-in-law Ollie Renertson of California, and his step-daughter Brittney Bohmann of New Berlin WI.

Arthur was born on February 20, 1942 in Chicago IL to Arlie and Mary (Disch) Wolff and grew up in Oshkosh WI. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and went on to obtain a degree in Interior Design. In 1984 he started Contract Design and Associates, which he owned and operated until the time of his death.

Art was a proud father and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandkids, He enjoyed walking on the beach and discovering perfect seashells, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind-hearted person.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield WI 53005.

Art's family would like to thank Froedert Neuro ICU for their compassionate care.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.