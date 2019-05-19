|
|
Arthur W. Wolff
Milwaukee - Arthur (Art) W. Wolff, 77, passed away as a result of an accident on May 13, 2019 in Milwaukee WI.
Art is survived by his wife Judy Wolff of New Berlin WI, his daughters Christa Houle and Colleen (Nate) Loper of Oshkosh WI, his step-daughter Ashley Bohmann and fiancé Ricky of Racine WI, his grandchildren Madalyn Houle, Morgan Houle, Megan Loper, and Jack Loper of Oshkosh WI, his aunt Elaine Disch of Evanston IL, his cousin Lisa Disch of Michigan, mother of his daughters Mary Remillard of Oshkosh WI, and Rob Houle of Oshkosh WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Wolff-Renertson of California, his aunt and uncle Margaret and Raymond Simons of Oshkosh WI, his uncle Ed Disch of Evanston IL, his brother-in-law Ollie Renertson of California, and his step-daughter Brittney Bohmann of New Berlin WI.
Arthur was born on February 20, 1942 in Chicago IL to Arlie and Mary (Disch) Wolff and grew up in Oshkosh WI. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and went on to obtain a degree in Interior Design. In 1984 he started Contract Design and Associates, which he owned and operated until the time of his death.
Art was a proud father and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandkids, He enjoyed walking on the beach and discovering perfect seashells, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind-hearted person.
A visitation is planned for Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield WI 53005.
Art's family would like to thank Froedert Neuro ICU for their compassionate care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019