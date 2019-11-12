|
|
Arvid Jonas Naslund
Arvid Jonas Naslund passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Waco, TX at the age of 90. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct.10, at the Dilbeck Cemetery near Weatherford.
Arvid was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Nels and Florence Montgomery Naslund. After completing college and earning his teaching certificate, he began a teaching career that spanned more than 40 years. He taught math in several different schools in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas. In Wisconsin he taught in high schools and Milwaukee School of Engineering, eventually retiring from TSTC in Waco. He liked central Texas so he and his wife, Sylvia, made Fort Parker their home for the past 25 years.
While in high school, Arvid was very active in extra circular activities such as football and boxing. He played football at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and boxed at San Jose State in California. During the 1940's he was undefeated in four years of high school boxing.
Arvid was always very optimistic, no matter what challenge arose; he remained confident that things would work out. After his daughter was diagnosed with a health issue, he found a way to help her face it and gain confidence. He bought her a horse that she fell in love with, and after countless hours of working with it, she became a horse trainer.
Arvid was very generous, always willing to stop and help anyone, pick up hitchhikers or just help wherever there was a need. His family said he was like a cat with nine lives, very lucky. No matter how many times he lost his wallet, it always came back and with the money still in it. He was in a train accident in Florida that left him with one arm and a partial lung. The other two occupants of the car were killed. it made him more determined to handle things as he had done in the past. Arvid even swam out to rescue some people stranded on a boat in Springfield Lake, at Fort Parker, and was able to get them to shore.
Arvid enjoyed life and made the most of each day. He loved to travel and declared, just like his favorite song, he was "King of the Road." During high school summers Arvid piled green lumber at Meadow Valley Lumber Mill in Quincy, California while living with his favorite uncle John Naslund.
Arvid was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Florence Naslund; and brother, Robert Naslund. He has gone to a higher calling and will be forever missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Arvid is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Naslund, daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Derber, and Constance "Connie" Williams; step-children, Patty Newcomb of Fort Worth and Chuck Blackwell of Mexia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister- in-law, Richard and Virginia Naslund of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Sylvia may be reached at her daughter Patty's address 7216 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112. Debbie can be reached at N8122 Louisa Rd. , Crivitz, WI 54114 and Connie at 14920 Little Lake Rd., Center City, MN 55012.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019