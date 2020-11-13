1/
Arvilla Luebke
Arvilla Luebke

Neenah - Arvilla Luebke, age 93, of Neenah, died Thursday, November 11, 2020, at Willow Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born February 28, 1927, to the late David and Sylvia (Grundman) Struensee. On April 8, 1944, she married Arman Luebke and they made their home in the town of Clayton, and in 1990 Arvilla assisted Arman in building their log home. She enjoyed taking bus tours, gardening and fishing. Arvilla was a member of Martin Lutheran Church in Neenah.

Arvilla is survived by a daughter, Jackie (Ken) Puetz; daughter-in-law, Bernie (Gary) Kuborn; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Huxley, Tyler (Elizabeth) Luebke, Jill Luebke; great-grandchildren, Lawson and Bailey Luebke; and other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Arvilla was also preceded in death by her husband, Arman, on December 20, 2005; a son-in-law, Darrell Luebke; a sister, Nita Tellock; and a brother, Nathan Struensee.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Clayton Cemetery. Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne is assisting the family with arrangements.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
