Audrey B. Pennau
Oshkosh - Audrey B. Pennau, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Wautoma.
She was born on July 23, 1923 in Oshkosh. March 5, 1945, she married Richard R. Pennau.
Audrey loved traveling with her husband. He preceded her in death in 2008. Audrey enjoyed making crafts and sharing them with children in 3rd world countries and everyone else she knew and loved. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She survived by her children Sharron(Don) Persons, Bob(Vickie)Pennau, Steve(Kathleen)Pennau, Don(Sue) Pennau, Rick(Pam) Pennau, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Sarah (Greenkorn)Below, brother Donald Below and daughter-in-law Charie Pennau.
A private family service will be held.
A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hartland House and Agnesian Hospice.
