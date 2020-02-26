|
|
Oshkosh - Audrey M. Chandler passed away on February 24, 2020 at evergreen manor in Oshkosh, WI, where she had been a resident for several years.
Audrey was born on July 17, 1929 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Reinhold and Mathilda Horst. She attended school in Sheboygan from kindergarten through fifth grade. Grades sixth through eighth were spent at Maple Corner County School. Audrey graduated from Kiel High School in 1974. In high school, Audrey was involved in many groups and clubs - cheerleading, prom queen, etc.
Audrey attended Oshkosh State Teachers College from 1947-1950. She taught in Sheboygan for three years. She then taught first and second grade in Oshkosh for twenty three years. Audrey loved to teach children how to read. She retired from Franklin Elementary School in 1989.
On July 12, 1952, Audrey married Roger Chandler.
After retirement, Audrey and Roger loved to travel. They traveled to all corners of the United States. Audrey also enjoyed playing golf, cards, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Roger passed away on November 5, 1998.
Audrey is survived by her two sons, Bill (Carol Walls) Chandler of Worthington, OH and Chuck (Chris) Chandler of Oshkosh, WI; brother, Robert (Monica) Horst of Kiel, WI; five grandchildren, Jackie, Jayna, Andy, Becky and Luke; eight great grandchildren, Dakota, Aiden, Noah, Anna, Allize, Byanka, Jaxon and another great grandson expected in June; and many special nieces and nephews.
Audrey also loved and missed her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Lois Papesh of Beloit, WI, who went to be with the Lord before her.
Services will be held on March 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church (700 W Linwood Ave, Oshkosh, WI) at 2 PM with visitation beginning at 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up in Audrey's name for First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Evergreen Manor for all they have done for Mom over the years.
"When I pass away I will not have an unfinished bucket list - for I have lived a full and wonderful life." - Audrey Chandler
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020