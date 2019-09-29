Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
1921 - 2019
Audrey Gottgetreu Obituary
Audrey Gottgetreu

Oshkosh - Audrey E. Gottgetreu, age 98, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully Saturday September 21, 2019 at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. She was born in Northport Wisconsin on April 7, 1921, the daughter of the late Clifford and Estella (Tyler) Dean. Audrey married Harold Gottgetreu on May 29, 1943 in New London. Harold preceded Audrey in death on April 20, 1994 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Until the time of her retirement Audrey was employed at Evergreen Manor in its administrative department. Audrey was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Oshkosh, liked to play golf, cards and bingo, and was an avid Badger and Packer fan.

Audrey is survived by sons; Gregg (Jan) Gottgetreu of Redmond Washington, Scott (Christine) Gottgetreu of Portland Oregon, and Jim Gottgetreu of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and, sister, Betty Potokar of Waterford WI.

A memorial service for Audrey will be held in Wesley United Methodist Church on Monday, October 14, at 11:00 AM, the Rev. Tshishinen Mpoyo officiating. Entombment was in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. Family and friends may call at the church that Monday at 11:00 AM for a celebration of Audrey's life.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019
