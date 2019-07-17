|
|
Audrey Jean Gross
Oshkosh - Audrey "Jean" Gross was born on November 18, 1921, in Eldorado, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, a daughter of Henry John and Luella (Pease) Otto. She attended local area schools and on January 19, 1941, she married Harry Gross at Glad Tidings Tabernacle on W. Bent Avenue in Oshkosh.
We wish for Audrey to be remembered for being an awesome daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known as hard working and loved by all. She was an author, poet, and storyteller extraordinaire (The Adventures of Wiggle Toes.) Everything she accomplished was done well including a home sewing, tailoring, alterations, and drapery constructing business. She enjoyed sewing, reading her Bible, and relating her life through storytelling and writing.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence (Cynthia) Gross, Stephen (Barbara) Gross, Mary (William) Bartels, and Sidney (Carol) Gross; her grandchildren, Aaron, Rebecca, Stephen M., Kara, Kristin, Michelle, Scott, and Gregory; several great-grandchildren; and a half-brother, Paul. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 2007; brothers, Jerald and Morris; sisters, Beatrice and Arlyn; and many half/stepbrothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Wesley United Methodist Church, 761 Florida Ave., with Pastor Tshishinen Mpoyo officiating. Interment will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
God was her master and guide, even as she goes home to meet Jesus in person.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 17 to July 19, 2019