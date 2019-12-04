Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (St. Peter site)
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (St. Peter site)
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kronzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Kronzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Kronzer Obituary
Audrey Kronzer

Oshkosh - Audrey L. Kronzer, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (St. Peter site) at 11:00 AM with the Rev Jerome Pastors officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's Northwestern.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -