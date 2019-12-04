|
Audrey Kronzer
Oshkosh - Audrey L. Kronzer, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (St. Peter site) at 11:00 AM with the Rev Jerome Pastors officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019