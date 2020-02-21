|
|
Berlin - Audrey Mabel Zamzow, age 93, of Berlin, died peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin where she has resided the past few years.
She was born September 12, 1926, in the Town of Brushville, Waushara County, the daughter of Albert and Laura Pufahl Lind. She was a 1944 graduate of Weyauwega High School. On February 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Neil W. Zamzow.
A great cook, Audrey worked in the kitchen for many years at Berlin High School and later at Butch's Bakery in Berlin. She was a member of Grace English Lutheran Church, past member of the Joy Circle, Auxiliary, Garden Club and Green Lake County Homemakers. Audrey volunteered for the Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels and was a volunteer escort at both Berlin Memorial Hospital and Juliette Manor. She liked gardening and loved to fish.
Audrey is survived by her four children, Michael (Solveig) Zamzow, Brian (Linda) Zamzow, Linda Schiessl and Sharon (Jack) Reeves; grand and step-grandchildren, Ephraim (Lee) Zamzow, Jeremias (Sarah) Zamzow, Melissa (Erik) Derleth, Todd (Melissa) Zamzow, Jarrod (Michelle) Schiessl, Jacob Schiessl, Jessica Schiessl, Jaclyn Schiessl, Jason (Julie) Schiessl, Kayla Reeves, Jack Reeves, Jackie Brenner and Brook (Randy) Goins; great and step-great-grandchildren, Garret, Devin, Ismael, Victoria, William, Lucas, Evelynn, Kallum, Finnley, Archer, Adalay, Grace, Izzy, Lilly, Charity, Ally and Devon; and sister, Lorraine Robbert. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil, on June 12, 2004; sister, Lois Helmrick; and brothers, Don Lind and Ralph Lind.
Funeral services for Audrey will be held on Monday, March 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin, Rev. Dione Miller officiating. Inurnment will be in Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery at a later date. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the church on Monday, March 2, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The family requests memorials be directed to Hospice or Grace English Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020