Audrey RolphOmro - Audrey E. Rolph, age 86, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Waukau on September 1, 1933, the daughter of the late Harold and Harriet (Rank) Silverthorn. On September 4, 1965 she married Lowell L. Rolph in Omro. Audrey was proud to be a secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omro for many years. In her younger years, she enjoyed sports and especially bowling. Her faith was very important to her as a long-time member of St. Mary's. Audrey will be remembered for always caring for others first, and going out of her way to acknowledge other's accomplishments.Audrey is survived by her children: Lester (Blanche) Fiegel, Albert Rolph, Spencer Rolph and Cindy (Mike) Krohn; grandchildren: Sydra (Richard) Hahn, Teri (Matthew) Berlowski, Alexis Rolph and Leah Krohn; great-grandchildren: Mazden and Morgan Berlowski, Kody and Karly Hahn; brother, Bernie (Phyllis) Silverthorn; sisters-in-law: Dora Mae Rolph, Kathy (Dave) Kumbier and Sherry Wagner; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Rolph; her parents; brother, Frank Silverthorn; sister, Shirley (Joe) Dailey; father and mother-in-law: Albert and Helen Rolph; sisters-in-law: Joyce (Lester) Loker, Marilyn (Al) Kloberdanz and Eileen Rolph; and former husband, Lowell Fiegel.A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 730 Madison Ave., Omro. A private family burial will be held in Omro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Audrey's name is being established. CDC guidelines, including masks, will be observed.The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Bethel Home for their wonderful care.