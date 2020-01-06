Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Audrey Yanko


1925 - 2020
Audrey Yanko Obituary
Oshkosh - Audrey Yanko, 94, of Oshkosh was born on December 25, 1925 in Oshkosh to the late Joseph Yanko and Madeline (Langlitz) Yanko. She was employed at Roosevelt School as a secretary for many years, as well as Bethel Home and Radford Co. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She served on the counsel, taught Sunday school for 20 years and was on many other committees.

She is survived by a sister, Delores March of Oshkosh and many nieces and nephews. Audrey is preceded in death by her two sisters, Nancy Pratsch and Josephine Behrend.

Services will be on Friday, January 10 at Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jeffery Knoll will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in Audrey's name are appreciated.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
