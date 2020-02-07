|
Aurelia Cortez, 65, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her children and family. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Aurelia's life journey saw stops in Racine and Chicago before settling in Wisconsin long-term with her family. Aurelia was a long-time employee at Evergreen Retirement community and impacted countless lives. Family was the center of Aurelia's life and always kept her house full of people and laughter. Her compassion, humor, and generosity made Aurelia a great woman to all who knew her.
She is survived by her seven children, Ricardo Arguello, Diana Lima (German), Elias "Bo", Gabriel, Sandra Reeves (Derrick), Alex (Ashley) and David Arguello. She also is survived by grandchildren: Brandon, Anisya, Lily, Soledad, Diego, Allie and Alexander.
She is further survived by her siblings Miguel, Rafael, Janie, Luis Sr., Johnny, Isabel and their families.
Aurelia is preceded in death by her mother and father, Esther and Miguel Arguello and her sister Maria Delgado.
Her kind and wonderful spirit will be remembered during a celebration of her life in Oshkosh at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr., on Saturday, February 15th. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020