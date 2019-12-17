|
|
Austin Cottrell
Oshkosh - Austin G. Cottrell, age 24, passed away unexpectedly, and far too soon on December 16, 2019 in Oshkosh. He was born to Jeffrey and Nancy (Thiel) Cottrell on November 29, 1995 in Oshkosh. Austin grew up in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh West and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance and Economics. Austin was passionate about singing and performing in theater productions. He loved being part of the choir at Oshkosh West; it is truly where he found his home during high school. While at UWO, he continued in the choir, was part of Oshcapella, and performed in Sweeney Todd. Austin was a skilled learner and could retain knowledge like a sponge. He was extremely competitive, and used that quality to his advantage, especially in family card games of Cribbage, Sheepshead, and Smear. A cribbage victory over Grandpa Jerry was a bonus. Family was Austin's priority; he loved visiting, watching tv, being with his pets, and spending time at the family cabin in Minocqua. He was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. Shortly after graduation from UWO, Austin moved to Scottsdale, AZ to pursue a career with his dream company, Vanguard.
Austin is survived by his loving parents, Jeff and Nan Cottrell; brother, Kevin Cottrell; sister, Baylee Cottrell; his brother from Ukraine, Sasha Shymanko; grandparents, Jerry and Rita Cottrell and Barbara Thiel and Donald "Jim" Thiel; godparents Cheryl Prosek and Steve Bandstra; Aunts and Uncles Steve (Lynda) Cottrell and Brenda (Dave) Brusky; cousins, Lauren and Cal Cottrell; his best friend Daniel Kortbein, and family pets, Phoebe, Ollie, and Mario.
A service for Austin will be held at 7PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St Raphael's the Archangel Parish. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 3PM until the time of service. The family requests that those attending wear casual clothing and Wisconsin sports attire.
The Cottrell family would like to extend a special thank you to Allan and Shelby Goranson as well as the Keller and Kohl families for their support through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or any Local Music Organization of your choice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019