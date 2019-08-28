|
Barbara A. Dusenske
Oshkosh - Barbara A. Dusenske, age 83, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. She was born to the late Frank and Florence (Formiller) Dusenske on June 9, 1936 in Berlin, WI. Barb helped run a family farm for over 25 years. She enjoyed traveling and was also very giving with her time, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and Habitat for Humanity. She also helped serve meals to the less fortunate at Father Carr's Place 2B. She was very active in her bible study group. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother; as well as a devoted friend. She was a member of Community Church of Oshkosh.
Barb is survived by her two sons, Michael Mirr and William (Karen) Mirr; daughters, Jane Mirr and Mary (Michael) Athanasiou; grandchildren, Krista (George) Matejovsky, Brad Walker, John (Kelly) Mirr, and Sarah Mirr; great-grandchildren, Dominic (Lauren) Laria, Karli Kaup, and Alexis Walker; great-great-grandchildren, Henry Mirr, Cooper Mirr, and Felicity Segerstrom; and sister Rita Kasuboski.
In addition to her parents, Barb is preceded in death by her brother David Dusenske; and her sister, Doris Dugenske.
A memorial service for Barb will be held Community Church (2351 Ryf Rd) on Friday, August 30, 2019 at noon. Pastor Alan Cleveland will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-7PM at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) and on Friday from 11Am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice Staff, Dr. Bradley Heraly, Dr. Elizabeth Kimbrough, and Sara Kolell, APNP for their excellent care
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019