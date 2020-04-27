|
|
Barbara Alice Schultz, age 76, of Berlin, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.
She was born October 13, 1943, in Neilsville, WI, the daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy Zastrow Coyle. Barb was a 1962 graduate of Granton High School. On July 15, 1971, she was united in marriage to Duane Schultz in Belvidere, IL.
Barb was a skilled cook for most of her life. She and her husband owned and operated Schultz's Bar & Supper Club in Zittau before moving to Berlin where she was a cook with her son, Lance, at Country Inn and City Inn, where she was known for her famous potato salad. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved cooking up a feast for them during the holidays while everyone was all together at home. Barb & Duane never missed an episode of Survivor. She was a member of Poy Sippi Homemakers and Tuesday Night Ladies Bowling League.
She is survived by her husband, Duane; five children, Annette (Tim) LaSure, Toni (Victor) Petit, Monika (Tim) Bori, Lance (Heather) Schultz and Darrin (Melynda) Schultz; fourteen grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda, Abby, Matthew, Brett, Bryce, Lacey, Derek, Kelsey, Dylan, BJ, Emerald, Brooks, Brodie and Brynleigh; 12 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Eugene Coyle, Nanjean Oldham, Mac (Annette) Coyle, Marie Foemmel, Kenny (Linda) Coyle, Patsy Bielke and Nona (Dick) Tews; and many nieces and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by her parents (her mother only eight months ago at just two weeks shy of her 103 birthday); and a brother, Terry Coyle.
Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Interment will be in Poy Sippi Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Barbara Schultz, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020