Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Barbara A. Schultz

Barbara A. Schultz Obituary
Barbara Alice Schultz, age 76, of Berlin, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

She was born October 13, 1943, in Neilsville, WI, the daughter of Gilbert and Dorothy Zastrow Coyle. Barb was a 1962 graduate of Granton High School. On July 15, 1971, she was united in marriage to Duane Schultz in Belvidere, IL.

Barb was a skilled cook for most of her life. She and her husband owned and operated Schultz's Bar & Supper Club in Zittau before moving to Berlin where she was a cook with her son, Lance, at Country Inn and City Inn, where she was known for her famous potato salad. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved cooking up a feast for them during the holidays while everyone was all together at home. Barb & Duane never missed an episode of Survivor. She was a member of Poy Sippi Homemakers and Tuesday Night Ladies Bowling League.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; five children, Annette (Tim) LaSure, Toni (Victor) Petit, Monika (Tim) Bori, Lance (Heather) Schultz and Darrin (Melynda) Schultz; fourteen grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda, Abby, Matthew, Brett, Bryce, Lacey, Derek, Kelsey, Dylan, BJ, Emerald, Brooks, Brodie and Brynleigh; 12 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Eugene Coyle, Nanjean Oldham, Mac (Annette) Coyle, Marie Foemmel, Kenny (Linda) Coyle, Patsy Bielke and Nona (Dick) Tews; and many nieces and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by her parents (her mother only eight months ago at just two weeks shy of her 103 birthday); and a brother, Terry Coyle.

Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Interment will be in Poy Sippi Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Barbara Schultz, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
