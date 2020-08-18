Oshkosh - Barbara Deane Kaspar passed away peacefully at Bethel Home in Oshkosh on August 14, 2020. She was 89 years old.Born Barbara Geer in Oshkosh on January 26, 1931, to Dean and Ruthmary Geer (née Burroughs), she attended the Conservatory of Music at Oberlin College and went on to become a piano instructor, teaching her enduring passion to countless students over the years.Barbara's interests were wide-ranging and ever-evolving, from birdwatching to watching "the soaps." She was a photographer, gardener, traveler, and prodigious lover of dogs. In her later years, she took an unexpected liking to bowling — of the Wii variety — and embraced Bingo as a pursuit more typical of her demographic.Whether at church, on a piano bench or back-to-school shopping with the grandkids, Barbara gave generously of her time, knowledge and heart in all that she did.Barb was 35 years old when her beloved Packers won the first Super Bowl, and 80 when they won their last. "Can you tell I'm a Packer fan?" was her go-to quip for visitors to the green-and-gold shrine also known as her room at Bethel.It was there, and prior to that at Gabriel's Villa assisted living facility, that Barbara spent the last decade of her life after refusing to be bowed by a serious car accident and subsequent health setbacks. Her spunk and smile won her many fans at both places, among caregivers and fellow residents alike.Barbara is survived by her two sons, John and Michael; grandchildren Andrew, Kara, Krista, Taylor and Seth; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Jack; sisters Virginia and Annabeth; daughter-in-law Cynthia; and grandson John R. Kaspar.A private memorial service will be held following Barbara's burial this week. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in her honor.