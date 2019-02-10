|
Barbara F. Kerrigan
Winneconne - Barbara F. Kerrigan, age 81, of Winneconne, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Ellen (Skip) Pipkorn, Colleen (Dan) Schian; three sons, Michael Kerrigan, Patrick (Lisa) Kerrigan, Kevin (Anita) Kerrigan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Richard Moon.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the church with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.
A memorial will be established in Barbara's name for Fr. Carr's Place2B.
The family wishes to thank all of the special caregivers for their assistance with helping and caring for Barbara.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 10, 2019