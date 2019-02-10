Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Barbara F. Kerrigan


Barbara F. Kerrigan

Winneconne - Barbara F. Kerrigan, age 81, of Winneconne, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.

She is survived by two daughters, Ellen (Skip) Pipkorn, Colleen (Dan) Schian; three sons, Michael Kerrigan, Patrick (Lisa) Kerrigan, Kevin (Anita) Kerrigan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Richard Moon.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the church with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.

A memorial will be established in Barbara's name for Fr. Carr's Place2B.

The family wishes to thank all of the special caregivers for their assistance with helping and caring for Barbara.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 10, 2019
