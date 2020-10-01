Oshkosh - Barbara Gay (Hall) Wernberg embraced her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her husband on Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Barbara lived out her faith through selfless love and compassion for those around her. She was 71 years old. She lived her life with no regrets, allowing her faith to guide her in joy and grace.Barbara was born in Monmouth, Illinois on August 7, 1948 to Charles and Beulah (Clark) Hall. She met and fell in love with Dr. Charles Wernberg and they married on September 9, 1967 in Arpin, Wisconsin. Her devotion to her loving spouse was unparalleled as they celebrated 47 years of marriage. Together, they raised three children: Jeff, Beckie, and Katie. Barbara flourished as a real estate agent from 1989-2000 with Schwab Realty.Barbara and her husband were one of the founding families of Bethel Baptist School (now Valley Christian School) in Oshkosh, WI. She also was instrumental when Community Church (Oshkosh) sought to expand from meeting at the YMCA to building at their Jackson Street location. She was known for her hospitality and generosity to all who knew her. She is also remembered as a woman who never stopped learning, embraced joy in the midst of hardship, cultivated optimism, provided endless encouragement, celebrated others' successes, empathetically showered support, and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was authentic and epitomized unconditional love and kindness. She demonstrated her artistic and creative side through sewing and crafting. She loved to travel - literally and through avid reading. She also was an avid collector, especially of teddy bears and chickens.Barbara is survived by her children: Jeff Wernberg of Lake Orion, MI, Rebecca (Tedd) Lehman and Kathryn Wernberg both of Oshkosh, WI. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Annaka, Amelia, and Joshua Lehman of Oshkosh, WI. She is also survived by her siblings Theda Kasner and Martha Tews, both of Marshfield, WI, Sheila (Wayne) Mueller of La Crosse, WI, and Bill (Sally) Hall of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and niece Missy Wanke.The family would like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis, Aurora Wound Clinic, and Ascension Hospice for their dedicated compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Barbara's name at Forest Springs Camp and Conference Center located at N8890 Forest Lane, Westboro, WI 54490.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at River Valley Church (1331 High Ave) on October 10, 2020 at 11AM. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service. We are so grateful to everyone who supported us through this journey.Funeral services provided by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.