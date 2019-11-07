Resources
Barbara J. Dougherty

Barbara J. Dougherty Obituary
Oshkosh - Barbara J. Dougherty, age 82, passed away on Wednsday, November 6, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born to the late William and Lillian (Stewert) Steinert on November 11, 1936 in Oshkosh. She worked as a Candle Maker at Carolina Soap and Candle Company. She enjoyed going shopping and relaxing at home.

Barb is survived by many loving family members.

In addition to her parents, Barb is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dougherty, and her son Jeffrey Dougherty.

A private graveside will be held by the family

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
