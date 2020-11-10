Barbara J. Wambold



Oshkosh - Barbara J. Wambold, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Omro Care Center. She was born on May 24, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Perry and Lillian (Baumgart) Adams. Barbara married Floyd Wambold on April 3, 1948 in Oshkosh.



Barbara enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling with Floyd. They wintered in Sebring, Florida for 10 years and were able to travel to Hawaii and the Bahamas. She also followed closely the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 72 years, Floyd Wambold; daughter, Linda (William) Smith; grandson, Brian Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Richard Adams and sister and brother-in-law, Robert (Jeanne) Wambold, and Joanne (Dean) Diehl.



Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place at the Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum.









