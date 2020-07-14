Barbara Jane (Jones) Jones
Wild Rose, WI - Barbara Jane (Jones) Jones, 93, formerly of Wild Rose and Ithaca, NY, passed away June 12, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. She was the widow of Edward D. Jones, Professor Emeritus of Plant Pathology at Cornell University. Known to all as Barb, she was a woman of great spirit, many talents, and a life-long passion for learning. Her character, kindness and dogged work ethic inspired both her family and all who knew her.
Born on December 26, 1926 near Oshkosh, WI to Levi R. & Mildred V. Jones, Barb was raised on a dairy farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she enrolled in a 5-year nursing program, graduating with a BS and a RN. It was also at UW that she met the love of her life, Ed Jones. They were married in 1947 in Madison and later moved to Ithaca, NY where they raised their family. Barb later joined Ed as a research associate at Cornell and assisted in the advancement of growing disease-free potatoes by tissue culture. Following retirement, they moved to Wild Rose, WI. They later moved to North Oaks, MN to be near daughter Jacalyn, and after Ed's passing in 2014, Barb moved to Cincinnati, OH to be near son Doug.
Surviving are her children, Dr. David (Julie) Jones, Kathleen (Bill) Smullen, Jacalyn Jones, and E. Douglas (Tracy) Jones, her sister Sandra (John) Stanicek, thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services were held on June 20, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Ring, WI followed by burial in Sparta, WI.
Please visit www.tpwhite.com
to sign our online guestbook and to read the complete obituary.