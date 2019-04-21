|
Barbara Jean Krause
Oshkosh - Barbara Jean Krause was born on August 15, 1955. She died April 8, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. Barbara is survived by her mother Norval Gander and her three children Fred (Lori) Muller, Joe (Sarah) Muller, and Amanda (Jeremiah) Weitz. She is further survived by many other relatives. Barbara was preceded in death by her father Maynard Krause, her stepfather Les Gander, and her brother Dean Krause. Visitation and service will be held at Lake View Memorial park in Oshkosh on April 26. Visitation will be from 11-1 with the service and burial to follow.
