Barbara Kapal
Winneconne - Barbara Ellen (Karbowski) Kapal, age 85, of Winneconne died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born August 17, 1934, in Milwaukee, one of seven children to Alex and Viola (Haumschild) Karbowski. On June 23, 1956, she married Richard Kapal. Barbara worked as a nurse in Milwaukee and Oshkosh. She furthered her education becoming a nurse practitioner, and went on to work at Park View Health Center, Oshkosh, Reedsville Medical Clinic, and Affinity Medical Group. She enjoyed fishing, refinishing antiques, quilting, reading a good book, and playing cards with her family.
Barbara is survived by her children: Guy (Susan) Kapal, of Slinger; Karen Kapal, of Winneconne; Gary (Mary) Kapal, of Slinger; Ken Kapal, of Winneconne; Don (Maggie) Kapal, of Townsend; John Kapal, of Winneconne; grandchildren: Jysen (Mayme) Kapal, of Winneconne; Jaycee (Shawn) Schleicher, of Winneconne; Tanya (Ty) Cornelius, of Kaukauna; Ken (Jenny) Kapal, of Sheboygan; Connor Kapal, of Slinger; Samantha Kapal, of Larsen; Jared Kapal, Kasha Kapal, both of Slinger; Elliott Kapal, Alex Kapal, both of England; great-grandchildren: Jevon Wilson, Javey Valssiant, Cayleb Kapal, Austin Kapal, all of Winneconne; Tayla Cornelius, Taylyn Cornelius, both of Kaukauna. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen Rondone; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary Karr, Carol Karbowski, Jerry and Clara Kapalczynski, Nancy Dellis, Jack Kapalczynski, Larry and Reesa Kapalczynski, Butch and Judy Kapalczynski, Betty Tiemann; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding Barbara in death were her husband, Richard in 2004; four brothers, a sister, and in-laws: Donald Karbowski, Bernice and Elmer Dittman, Adelbert "Sonny" Karbowski, Alex Karr, Richard Karbowski, Joseph Rondone, Laura and Michael Skemp, George Dellis, Judy Kapalczynski, John Tiemann, and Art Kapalczynski.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019