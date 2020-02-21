|
|
Barbara L. Paulson
Winneconne - The Lord called Barbara to her eternal home on February 13, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born in Eau Claire, on March 19, 1938, and as a child, lived in La Crosse, Milwaukee, Appleton, and finally Stevens Point, where she graduated from high school as a member of the National Honor Society. In high school, she worked at Hardware Mutual (now known as Sentry Insurance).
She met her soulmate, the love of her life, John Paulson, and they married on May 23, 1959. Residing in Winneconne, she continued her education at night and worked part-time for the Winneconne School District. Later, she pursued her career as a Medical Transcriptionist until retirement.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren who were the light of her life. Her favorite activities were playing the piano, sewing, reading, vacationing, and spending time at their cabin where she could walk in the woods. She loved growing flowers in her home, collecting angels, and working on her families' genealogy.
Being a Mother was the most thrilling, rewarding experience for Barb. She will be missed by her son David (Kimberly) Paulson and their children, Michelle and Steven. A daughter, Lori, (Tony) Lewis also survives along with her sons, Michael and Matthew Viglia.
For many years, she attended St. Paul's Lutheran in Winneconne. Recently, as a member of St. Paul's Lutheran church in Appleton, she was thankful for several members of her church family who would visit her.
Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband John; parents, Harold and Malinda Ratzman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Myron and Myrtle Paulson; grandparents; and many other relatives and friends.
Honoring her wishes, no formal funeral service will be held with entombment at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh, WI.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020