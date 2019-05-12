|
Barbara Roehl
Green Bay -
Barbara L. Roehl, age 72, of Green Bay and formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on October 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Vivian (Jensen) Roehl. Barb enjoyed sewing, quilting, machine embroidery, knitting, crocheting, reading, and compiling family genealogy and history.
Barb graduated from Oshkosh High School and went on to attend UW-Oshkosh to earn her BS in Medical Technology. She worked in the lab at Bellin Hospital, Beaumont Clinic, and St. Vincent Hospital. Later in life, she returned to school and graduated from Bellin College of Nursing with her BSN before returning to work at St. Vincent Hospital as an RN until her retirement. In addition to caring for her own family, she also served as a foster mother for four children, one at a time, over a period of several years. She was a Girl Scout Leader for five years.
Barb is preceded in death by her son, parents, and grandmother, Irma Jensen. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Robert; a grandson, Kenneth; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Wanda Roehl; a niece, Rebecca; a nephew, Nathan; two great-nephews, Jacob & Thomas; and cousins, Nancy (James) Kuebler, Pat and Bob Koeppen, Phyllis and John Sherkus, Chris and Ed Murray, Russel and Rachel Bauer, and Lynn Jensen. Also surviving are many friends who were like family with their tremendous support in Green Bay and Oshkosh.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Matthew's Parish in Green Bay, with Father John Van Deuren and Father Bob Kabat officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held 9:30-11am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Matthew's Parish in Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John's Homeless Shelter in Barb's memory. Online condolences may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
While Barb's journey on earth was not always a smooth one, she faced her challenges with a positive spirit, not accepting failure as an option.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019