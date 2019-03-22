Services
Barbara Sasseman
Barbara Sasseman Obituary
Barbara Sasseman

- - Barbara Sasseman passed away on March 20, 2019.

She was a loving, caring and beautiful person.

Left to mourn are her husband Jim; sons, Bill (Kathy) and Wayne; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eileen, Mitchell, Shannon and Andrew. She is also survived by Aunt Theresa and many cousins.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Amy; brother, Craig along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She will be inurned in Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Elmhurst, IL.

Special thanks to the caregivers at Autumn Grove Cottage in The Woodlands and AMED Community Hospice for their loving care.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 22, 2019
