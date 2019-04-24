Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Oshkosh - Barbara Ann Singstock, age 76, died Saturday April 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Oshkosh on June 30, 1942 the daughter of the late Walter Slife and Esther Schwersenka. Barb graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1960. She married Bruce Singstock in First English Lutheran Church in 1965. Until the time of her retirement Barb was employed by the state of Wisconsin as a Parole officer.

Barb is survived by her husband; Bruce Singstock, of Oshkosh, three daughters; Christine Singstock Palmer, Oshkosh, Dawn Singstock Highland, Oshkosh, Vicki (David) Kiselewski, Oshkosh, four grandchildren; Elizabeth (Adam) Cartwright, Virginia Beach Virginia, DezaRae (Matt) McGuire, Nashville Tennesse, Stephanie Highland Colorado, Logan Kiselewski, Oshkosh, two great-grandchildren; Bella Cartwright, Evelyn Cartwright, one brother; Curtiss (Sherry) Slife, Oshkosh, two sisters; Lorinda Heft, Oshkosh, and Delores Knox, Appleton. Barbara is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one infant daughter; Barbara, two brothers; Darwin Slife, Vernet Slife, two sisters; Elneora Beahm, Arvilla Eberhardt, and her mother-in-law Ida Doemel, two brothers-in-law; Jessie Heft and Harry Knox.

Funeral services for Barb will be held on Friday April 26, at 11:00 AM in First English Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM and also at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019
