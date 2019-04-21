|
|
Barbara Sternat
Oshkosh - Barbara L. Sternat, age73, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Thedacare Medical Center- Berlin, WI with lifelong friend James C. Sternat by her side. She was born to the late Frederick and Evelyn (Grassee) Krause on May 8, 1945 in Oshkosh. She married James C. Sternat on February 24, 1968, at Emmanuel UCC in Oshkosh; together they had two children. Barbara loved to be with her family. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, making trips to the casino, and crocheting.
Barbara is survived by her former husband and friend, James C. Sternat; two children, James (Lyn) Sternat, Jennifer (Mike) Dorn; granddaughter, Anna Sternat; sister, Judith (Anthony) Ambroso and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service for Barbara will be held at Konrad-Behlman (402 Waugoo Ave) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12PM. Rev. Dr. David Ambroso will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A burial will take place in Peace Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019