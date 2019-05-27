|
Omro - Barbara Jean Wagner, 63, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 in Reighmoor. She was born on October 27, 1955 in Oshkosh, the daughter and one of nine children of the late Russell and Geraldine "Gerry" (Hazen) Wagner. Barbara grew up in Reighmoor and could always be seen riding her bike in the neighborhood. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and made time for all. Barbara enjoyed all arts and crafts, gambling, playing pool, puzzles, movies, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omro and a frequent patron of Franks Place.
Barbara is survived by her three sisters: Sharron (Robert) Ellis, Nancy (John) Deschaine, Sandra (Rick) Jarzynka; five brothers: Thomas (Judi) Wagner, Robert "Green" (Julie) Wagner, James (Sally) Wagner, Douglas (Mary Ann) Wagner, and Dennis (Gloria) Wagner; aunt/godmother, Pat Wagner, special friend, Carol Koss, as well as nine nephews, eight nieces, and fur baby Max. Barbara is further survived by many cousins, great nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her nephew Cory Wagner and uncle/godfather Bill Wagner.
A visitation for Barbara will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Omro (720 Jackson Ave, Omro, WI 54963) on Tuesday, May 28, from 5-7PM and on Wednesday, May 29 from 10-11AM. a service will be held at 11 AM following the visitation on Wednesday.
Barbara will be loved and missed by all. Reighmoor will never be the same. Till we meet again!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 27, 2019