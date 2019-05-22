|
Beatrice A. Hintz
Oshkosh - Beatrice "Bea" Ann Hintz, age 82, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.
Bea was born in Oshkosh on January 27, 1937, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Ann (Bernhard) Stueber. She attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1955. Bea went on to work at the Oshkosh Northwestern, Miles Kimball, Speed Queen in Ripon, WI and retired in 2009. On June 1, 1957 she married Marvin Hintz at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett, WI. Marvin passed away on April 26, 2019, and they will be laid to rest together, four days before their 62nd wedding anniversary. Bea enjoyed reading, trips to the casino, and watching the Packers with her husband. She loved spending time with her family, and especially cherished all her grandchildren.
Bea is survived by her children, Debra (Dan) Walzer of Oshkosh, Diane Hintz of Gibsonton, FL, David Hintz of Riverside, CA, Daniel (Lynn) Hintz of Riverside, CA, Dana (Todd) Eckstein of Ripon. Grandchildren, Ryan Finley of Tucson, AZ, Robin Finley of Gibsonton, FL, Matthew (Sarah) Washkoviak of Caledonia, WI, Megan Washkoviak of Denver, CO, Danielle (Andrew) Neely of Murfreesboro, TN, Petty Officer Third Class Dylan Hintz, US Coast Guard, of Honolulu, HI; Specialist Taylor Corkran, US Army; and Hayley Corkran of Ripon, WI; great-grandchildren, Crimson and Zackary Enlow of Gibsonton, FL, and Calla Washkoviak of Caledonia, WI; two brothers, John (Pat) Stueber and Jim (Linda) Stueber of Oshkosh, WI; brother-in-law, Lyell Hintz of Oshkosh, WI; sister-in-law, Adele Morris of Valley Head, AL; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hintz; parents, Arthur and Mary Ann Stueber; brother, Arthur Bernard Stueber; mother and father-in law, Edward and Lillian (Wolff) Hintz; brothers-in-law, Edward and Henry Hintz, and Donald Boe; and sisters-in-law, Brenda Boe and Gladys Hintz.
Visitation for Bea will be held alongside her husband, Marvin, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 508 Co Rd M, Pickett, WI 54964.
Funeral service for Bea will be held alongside her husband, Marvin, at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pickett, with Pastor Jud Krohn officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Pickett. Memorials in Bea's name may be directed to the Lymphoma Society, 6737 W Washington St #2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Bea's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the second floor at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, and a special thank you to Bree.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019