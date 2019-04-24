|
|
Beatrice Duffy
Slinger - Beatrice Duffy, 81, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
Beatrice was born June 7, 1937 in Berlin, WI the daughter of Alfred and Tillie Pernitzke Yonke. On September 29, 1956 she married John Duffy in Berlin, WI. The couple resided in Sussex for 43 years then moved to Waupun in 2003. Beatrice was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun.
Beatrice is survived by two sons: Michael (Linda) Duffy of Parker, CO, and Paul (Lisa) Duffy of Menomonee Falls; four grandchildren: Tim Duffy, Cari (Erick) Duffy-Sebero, Colton (Elizabeth) Duffy, and Samantha (Damon) Bowers; three great-grandchildren: Adison and Harper Sebero, and Baby Eight; a sister: Eleanor Finnegan of Fond du Lac; and a sister-in-law, Diane (Wayne) Strehlow of Waupun.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Duffy; four brothers: Leonard, Clarence "Buddy", Robert "Cobby", and Jim Yonke; two sisters, Evelyn Steckbauer and Agnes Bush.
Memorial services for Beatrice Duffy will be held Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019