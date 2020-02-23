|
|
Beatrice Mae Schrader
After 95 joyful years, we celebrate Beatrice Mae Schrader as she passed on to her heavenly home on February 22, 2020. She went peacefully in the presence of loved ones, carried by her unwavering faith and dedication to family. Despite her battle with dementia, Beatrice never lost her entertaining sense of humor and spunk, exuding a fullness of life and a vibrant will to overcome.
Beatrice was born on May 10, 1924 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Oscar and Grace King. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1942, and went on to display her kindheartedness for others as a nursing assistant. She was a devoted wife and mother of three, leading her household through commitment to Christ. Beatrice radiated passion for art, cooking, Bible study, and the events and accomplishments of her children. Throughout her life, she upheld profound loyalty and contributed vivacity to the world around her.
Beatrice is survived by her three children: Scott Schrader of Baltimore, Holly (Mitchell) Kienetz of Appleton, and Amy (Louis) Edsell of Oshkosh. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Kristina (Bennett) Creighton, Brendan Schrader, Nathan (Emily) Kienetz, Samuel (Margaret) Kienetz, Elizabeth Edsell, Emily Edsell, Yosef Edsell, Natalie Creighton and Scarlett Creighton. She will be fondly remembered by her special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert Schrader; her brother, John "Burt" King; and her dear friend, Clarence Schrader.
Please join us for a celebration of Beatrice's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Worship & Performing Arts Center of Evergreen Retirement Community at 1130 N Westfield Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a brief memorial service at 11:30 AM. All who knew Beatrice knew she took pride in wearing cheerful blouses, sweaters, and vests. If you so choose, feel free to dress casually and in color as Beatrice did.
Special thanks to Karie Chapman, NP; Matthew Fischer, MD; the comforting caregivers and staff of Evergreen Retirement Community; and her sweet neighbor, Lucy.
"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope." Romans 15:13, ESV
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020