Becky Ann Dahl
Becky Ann Dahl, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister companion and friend, was called home to be with her heavenly savor after a lengthy illness, May 13, 2020 with family and friends at her side.
Becky was born on June 8, 1957 in Neenah to William and Charlotte Dahl. Becky was always a very caring individual and had a big heart when it came to all who knew and loved her. Her love and care for her cats who she would always call her childen, were so much a part of her and lived to be a very old age because of the care and nurturing she gave to them.
Becky's love for her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews grew very deep. She loved visiting with them as often as she could. Becky also loved to travel especially with the love of her life, Dale. He took her to places she never would have gone otherwise, where she left her mark on all who met her.
Becky was always the life of the party when it came to family gatherings, people she worked with or just hanging out having one on one with them. If you were having a bad day, she would lovingly put her arms around you and sit quietly until she could see that you were okay. She never had a negative word to say about anyone, with the exception of those who were cruel to animals. It would break her heart.
Becky's favorite past time was singing as often as she could where ever there was Kareoke. She also loved singing and harmonizing with her sisters when they sang together. Becky was always a crowd pleaser. As time went on, she sang semi professionally throughout Wisconsin as a part of "Ed Franks and The Dahlset". Becky was at her happiest when she sang.
Becky had a love for photography and poured her heart into it. She would be asked by family members and friends to photograph weddings and events where she was always delighted in doing so.
Becky was so proud of her granchildren, Tate and Aubrey. She would light up whenever they entered the room. There never was enough time in a day to spend with them, she would say.
Becky's faith was very strong. Within the last few years she rejoined the church she attended as a child., where she was enrolled in Sunday School and sang with the Junior and Senior choirs. I believe thats where she found her calling.
Becky is survived by the love of her life, Dale Johnson, son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Angie Cumings, grandchildren Tate and Aubrey Cumings, parents William A. and Charlotte A. Dahl, Neenah, brother Chris Dahl, four sisters, Kim (Roger) Delfosse, Oshkosh, RoxAnne (Mark) Ezzard, Orlando, Brenda (Don) Wilson, Menasha and April Dahl, Neenah. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle, as well as close friends and neighbors who were there for her all throughout her illness.
Becky is proceeded in death by her grandparents, William and Marion (Cookie) Dahl, Theodore and Regina Konkol, four uncles, three aunts and two cousins.
At this time I would like to thank Becky's doctor and specialist, Dr. Dar, of Oshkosh, the nurses and staff at Aurora Hospital Cancer Center and her loving Hospice nurse, Brittany for the care and compasstion given to her in her final days.
Becky will be sadly missed by everyone who loved her. Due to the Covid-19 virus, Becky's family will not have a celebration of her life until a later date in October.
Go now Becky, fly with the angels and sing your hymns to the Lord, for one day we will all be together again.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 18 to May 20, 2020