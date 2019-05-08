|
Oshkosh - Belle "Tootsie" Lillian Ader, age 95 passed away on Friday morning May 3, 2019 surrounded by family in her cherished home of 91 years that her father built. She was born on "the farm" near Fremont, WI on Oct. 4, 1923 the daughter of Roy and Helen (Schierland) Springer. Belle was married on Nov. 6, 1948 to the late William "Billy" Joseph Ader who was the love of her life. Her 3 sons and family were loved by her dearly and she was an inspiration to them and all the lives she touched. Belle had a passion for enjoying dogs and wildlife, collecting rocks, taking scenic drives and watching it snow. Her family felt blessed by her expressions of love and her favorite saying of "Love You More". She was a stay at home mom before her employment at Morgan Doors, retiring in 1989. Belle is survived by her 3 sons, Darel (Carla) Ader of Oshkosh, Robert (Marjorie) Ader of Conifer, CO and Gary (Julie) Ader of Oshkosh. Grandchildren Kristi (Mark), Joseph (Courtney), Jess, Lauren (Evan), Hayley, Alexandra, Natasha (Zachary) and Chad (Sarah). Step grandchildren David (Angie) Dodge and Derek (Tammy) Dodge. Great grandchildren Breelyn, Kellen, Belle, Hazel and Jack. 5 step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special niece Joan Reichenberger. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William in 1994, a sister Edna Ader, two brothers Russell and Earl, and a special nephew Ronald Springer. Belle was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where funeral services will be held on Sat. May 11, 2019 at 338 N. Eagle St. Visitation from 10 AM - 12 noon with service following. Private family committal will be held at a later date. Belle's family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Aurora Medical Health Center and Aurora Hospice Care. They also wish to express a special thank you to Dr. Dar along with his entire staff at the Lombardi Cancer Center in Oshkosh and to all those who kept Belle in their thoughts and prayers. "LOVE YOU MORE". In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Tootsie's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019