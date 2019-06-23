|
Benjamin D. "Ben" Griese
Ripon - Benjamin David Griese, age 31, passed away surrounded by his family at UW Hospital in Madison, WI on June 19th, 2019. Ben was born in Ripon, WI on November 15th, 1987 to Glen and Kay Griese. He worked for many years alongside his father at Gene Griese and Sons as a welder. He took pride in the work he did and the ability to be with his father everyday. Ben loved camping and fishing in Colorado, music, video games, his family, friends and his cat Gwen.
Ben is survived by his parents, Glen and Kay Griese: his sisters, Sara (Joe)Vadnais; Samantha Vadnais; Stephanie (Cory) DeGroff: maternal grandparents, Dennis and Mavis Durant: and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Jone Griese; niece, Avalon Vadnais; and cousin, Elizabeth Luebke.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at the Pickett Community Center, 6687 St, Hwy 44 Pickett, WI. Visitation will start at 1 pm, family and friends will share memories at 2 pm, with a luncheon to follow. Fiss & Bills-Poklansky Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019