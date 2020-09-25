Benjamin Lawson TiedemannOshkosh - Benjamin "Ben" Lawson Tiedemann, cherished son of Dale Tiedemann and Debra Forbes passed away peacefully in their arms on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. Ben was born in Madison, Wisconsin on August 14, 2020.Ben is survived by his parent's; Dale Tiedemann and Debra Forbes, of Oshkosh, one brother; Sam Forbes, Oshkosh grandmother; Kim Martino, Oshkosh, grandfather; Robert Forbes, Oshkosh, and grandfather; Roger Tiedemann, Oshkosh. Ben is further survived by aunts, uncles and other relatives.Ben was preceded in death by one grandmother; Karen Tiedemann.Funeral services for Ben will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven Ave) on Saturday October 3, at 11:00AM with the Rev Alan Cleveland officiating and Visitation for family and friends is from 9:30AM-11:00AM.Ben's family wishes to extend a very sincere Thank you to the entire staff at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison for all their care and compassion in his time of need.