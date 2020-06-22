Oshkosh - Bernard C. Olejniczak passed away June 21, 2020 at Eden Meadows. Bernie/Ole was born to Helen (LeClair) and Bernard C. Olejniczak on August 23, 1930 in Green Bay. He graduated from Catholic Central High School (1948), St. Norbert College (1953), and earned a master's degree in counseling from the University of Wisconsin Madison (1966). He received the Distinguished Achievement Award in Education from St. Norbert College in 1993.Bernard taught Latin, French, and Journalism at Pulaski (WI) High School and established the state's first community/school newspaper, The Pulaski News. He served as president of the Pulaski Village Board (1965-70) and principal of several Pulaski elementary schools until his retirement from the school district in 1995. He was a member and president of the Brown County Library Board (1985-96) and named Trustee of the Year by the Wisconsin Library Association in 1997. He was active in the Wisconsin Counseling Association, the Pulaski Lions Club, the Polish Heritage Society, and Phi Delta Kappa. After his retirement, he served on the Pulaski Board of Education until moving to Oshkosh in 1997 where he served on the Learning in Retirement curriculum committee and taught computer courses for UW Oshkosh College of Education & Human Services students.Bernard is survived by his wife, Margaret Olson; daughters Ann (Dan) Allen, Las Vegas, NV, Mary (Mark) Waldecker, Green Bay; sons, Patrick Olejniczak, Green Bay, Tom (Jenny) Olejniczak, Wauwatosa, WI; grandchildren Mark Lee Waldecker, Helen Allen, Daniel Allen, Grace Olejniczak, Lila Olejniczak; sister-in-law Jacqueline Olejniczak; brothers-in-law, James Cuene and John Olson; cousins, Tom Olejniczak and Mark Olejniczak; and nieces and nephews.Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Jean Barrett-Terry; brother, John Olejniczak; sister, Rosalie Cuene; mother-in-law, Beatrice Olson; father-in-law Robert Olson.A private committal service is planned for Wednesday, June 24, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. Rev Karen Jewell will be officiating. The family is deeply grateful to the Eden Meadows staff for their compassionate care and friendship.