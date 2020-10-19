Bernell G KOVALSKERipon - Bernell Bernadine Kovalaske, age 84, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Copperleaf Village of Ripon on October 13, 2020.Bernell was born on March 26,1936 in Columbus, WI. She was the daughter of the late Roman and Lucille (Perronne) Weisensel. Bernell graduated from Columbus High School and then the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a degree in Elementary Education.On June 7,1958, Bernell married Paul Kovalaske at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Doylestown, WI. The couple spent the majority of their 63 years of married life on their farm in Omro, WI.Bernell taught elementary students in the Oshkosh School District for most of her 36 year teaching careerBernell is survived by her husband Paul Kovalaske of Ripon and many other relatives and friends.Private graveside services for Bernell were held at Omro Cemetery in Omro, WI.