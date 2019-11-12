|
|
Bernice Suess
Oshkosh - Bernice B. Suess, age 93, went to her eternal rest on Monday November 11, 2019 at Parkview Health Center. She was born on September 11, 1926 in Oshkosh Wisconsin, the daughter of James S. and Elsie W. (Rutz) Carter. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold R. Suess on October 15, 1949, at Sacred Heart Parish, Oshkosh.
Bernice was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. She was employed as a licensed beautician for many years and later was also an employee of the Wisconsin Telephone Company; however her most important role in life was that of a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church where she also enjoyed volunteering as a "Reading Buddy" at Grace Lutheran School.
We were blessed. Our Mom was what everyone would want their Mother to be. She was loving and caring and always placed family first. Her talents were endless. She was an exceptional cook and baker; in her kitchen were made the tastes of our life. She had an artistic flair and created hand painted art and crafts that are treasured. She was a skilled seamstress from fixing a hem to tying heirloom quilts. But above all this, her most lasting memory will be that of a selfless, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, on June 20, 2012; daughter Melissa Kay on July 23, 1953; and her parents. Surviving are her sons, Mark (Debra) Suess, Michael (Karrie) Suess and her cherished grandson Timothy (Madeline) Suess.
We would like to thank the Parkview Health Center staff for your kind and compassionate care. We would also like to acknowledge those extended family members and friends who've been loyal visitors to our Mother. Your visits gave her happiness and helped brighten her days.
It's so very hard to wave our last good-bye…Mom your memory will always be with us; we will love you always.
Funeral services for Bernice will be held on Friday November 15, at 6:00 PM in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) with the Rev. Joshua Jensen officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 PM until the hour of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019