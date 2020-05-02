|
|
Bertram Zietlow, age 91, of Berlin, WI, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Theda Care Medical Center-Berlin.
He was born August 24, 1928, on the family farm in the Town of Seneca, the son of Albert and Lydia Schwanke Zietlow. As a young boy, Bert and his siblings worked for the family business, Zietlow Dairy, which sold bottled cow's milk to the community during the Depression. Like his father, Bert developed a deep love for farming, which included growing crops, repairing machinery, caring for animals, producing milk for the community, and managing a business.
While in high school, Bert received the prestigious "Wisconsin Farmer Award" from the Future Farmers of America (FFA), lettered in sports, and helped his track team win several championships. After graduating from Berlin High School in 1946, Bert completed the University of Wisconsin's College of Agriculture Short Course in 1947. While at UW-Madison, he was especially proud of winning the Little International Grand Champion Award for his milk cow.
After college he returned to Berlin, he re-joined the family business and became an active member of the community. He was elected Seneca Town Clerk, served as a Green Lake County 4-H Leader, and was life-time member of the Green Lake County Farm Bureau. In 1953, the Berlin Jaycees recognized Bert with Berlin's Outstanding Young Farmer Award. He ultimately purchased the family farm, become the third-generation owner, implemented his hopes/dreams for the farm, and welcomed his son, Rodney, as a partner in the family business.
Bert was a farming entrepreneur, loved dancing, and always played polka and waltz music. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Fairburn and was a devout Christian who read the bible daily. Bert met the love of his life, Donna Ebert, at a dance and swept her off her feet. They married on June 13, 1953, had two boys (one engineer, one farmer), custom built a house (Donna's design), completely re-invented their farm (manual to automated), and then had a girl (engineer). They celebrated 66 years of marriage in June 2019.
Bert will be remembered for his humble demeanor and positive outlook on life. He never boasted or complained. He believed that life was 10% of what happened to him and 90% of how he reacted to it. He encouraged his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have gratitude, find and pursue their passion, and make their own life decisions.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Rodney (Karen) Zietlow; daughter, Marci (Mark) Ruman; grandchildren, Carrie (Tim) Pinchart, Rodney Zietlow Jr., David (Stacy) Zietlow, and Rachel and Renee Ruman; great-grandchildren, Katrina and Jonathon Hoesly and Paige and Chloe Zietlow; and step-great-grandchildren, Addison, Jakson and Kallan Pinchart. Bert was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel who died from lymphoma cancer on January 14, 2020; sister, LaVera (Walter) Reetz; brother, LaVern (Edith) Zietlow; and infant brother, Willard Zietlow.
Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gregory Sluke officiating. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Lastly, the family of Bertram Zietlow is incredibly grateful to all who provided care, comfort, and support during these challenging times. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Bertram Zietlow, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 2 to May 3, 2020