1/1
Beth "Leggs" Garcia
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Beth "Leggs" Garcia (McLaughlin) left us on September 26, 2020 to join Alex, her husband of 29 years. Beth was born on December 17, 1955 to the lake Ruth (Peterson) and Daniel McLaughlin. Beth is survived by sisters, Therese, and Mary (Pat) Brewer, brother Tim (Laura) and the late Dennis McLaughlin and good friends, Cindy, and Pat. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Dorothy and Mary, and brother-in-law Bob. Beth loved her Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. The Cubs finally gave her a World Series victory in 2016, but the Bears haven't done anything since 1985! Beth enjoyed her friends and entertaining. Over the years, there were many wonderful parties at the Garcia household!! Beth will be joining some very good friends who left her too soon. Beth will miss those whose friendships she had enjoyed over the years.

A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30 from 2 to 4 PM at the Konrad-Behlman funeral home westside (100 Lake pointe Dr.)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved