Oshkosh - Beth "Leggs" Garcia (McLaughlin) left us on September 26, 2020 to join Alex, her husband of 29 years. Beth was born on December 17, 1955 to the lake Ruth (Peterson) and Daniel McLaughlin. Beth is survived by sisters, Therese, and Mary (Pat) Brewer, brother Tim (Laura) and the late Dennis McLaughlin and good friends, Cindy, and Pat. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Dorothy and Mary, and brother-in-law Bob. Beth loved her Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. The Cubs finally gave her a World Series victory in 2016, but the Bears haven't done anything since 1985! Beth enjoyed her friends and entertaining. Over the years, there were many wonderful parties at the Garcia household!! Beth will be joining some very good friends who left her too soon. Beth will miss those whose friendships she had enjoyed over the years.A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30 from 2 to 4 PM at the Konrad-Behlman funeral home westside (100 Lake pointe Dr.)