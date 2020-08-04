1/1
Beth (Krueger) Sloan
1958 - 2020
Beth (Krueger) Sloan

Wausau - Beth Ione Sloan, age 61, of Schofield (formerly of Oshksoh), entered the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after battling COVID-19.

Beth was born on November 20, 1958 in Oshkosh, WI to the late William and Jean (Tellekson) Krueger. She attended Trinity Lutheran and Grace Lutheran Schools in Oshkosh before graduating from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac in 1977. She continued her education in secretarial studies at Fox Valley Technical Institute, Oshkosh; Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN; and Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee. She married Roger Dale Sloan on June 11, 1983 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. He survives.

Beth was employed by Miles Kimball Co., Winnebago County Fair, Oshkosh Church Supply, Fox Valley Savings Bank, Mid-Wisconsin Bank, Northland Lutheran High School, and KMART.

Beth loved making crafts, cooking or baking, and spending time with family. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, helping with Vacation Bible School, making bulletin boards and other projects for teachers for the local Lutheran schools. She also loved singing and using her voice to God's glory. Beth is a 26 year liver transplant survivor.

She is survived by her husband Roger Sloan of Schofield, WI; her children David (Lisa) Sloan of Antigo, WI, and Teresa (Michael) Johnson of Normal, IL; grandchildren Ryan, Angel, and Riley Johnson; along with sister Terri Krueger of Greenacres, FL, and brother Mark Krueger of Oshkosh, WI, and other cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jean Krueger, and other family members.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Planned Giving Committee of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
