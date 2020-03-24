|
|
Betty Burns
Oshkosh - Betty Lou "Nina" Burns, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on July 3, 1927 the daughter of the late Herbert and Leone (Lenz) Salzsieder. On June 10, 1943 she married the love of her live, Robert Burns in El Reno, Oklahoma while Robert was in the Army. Betty was a wonderful homemaker, cook and baker. She took great pride in raising her family and assisting Robert in his Dental business. As a devote Catholic, and member of St. Peter's Church, she and Robert never missed a Mass. Betty volunteered at Bethel Home for many years. Giving to and helping others was her passion. She was master seamstress, making clothing for herself and her family. She also used this talent to create over 500, one a kind "Santas" for family and friends. She had a good sense of humor and loved to read. Her grandchildren fondly remember many trips to McDonald's, root beer floats and games of Old Maid. "She did her best" is how she wanted everyone to remember her.
Betty is survived by her children: Lyn (Jerry) Oswald, Robert "Bobby" (Lori) Burns, Ronald (LeAnne) Burns, Andrea (Jim) Weisheipl and Wendy (Fiancé, Andy Cook) Burns; grandchildren: Brian (Krista) Burns, Andy (Allison) Oswald, Greg (Sarah) Oswald, Scott (Jess) Burns, Kristin (Jay) Webb, Lydia (Chase) Jackson, A.J. (Jazmine Haygood) Weisheipl and Sami (Jacob Techmeier) Weisheipl; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Liliana, Isabela, Myrrah, Gracelyn, Jameson, Ronin, Emmett and Maggie; niece and nephews: Byron, Mark, Julie and Scott. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Judy Diderrich; son, Dave "Bonzo" Burns; grandson, Stephen Weisheipl; brother, Herbert "Bud" (Janet) Salzsieder; sister-in-law, Gladys Chalifoux and nephew, Wayne Chalifoux. She will also be greatly missed by her furry baby Teddy.
A private mass will be held in Most Blessed Sacrament, St. Peter's site.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff at Parkview Health Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care. As well as her Communion Minister, Mark Davis, for his years of dedication delivering Betty the Eucharist.
You cared for me when I was small,
held my hand while I grew tall.
You taught me how to ride a bike,
even eat food I didn't like.
You put me first above your needs,
you set an example of doing good deeds.
I tried by my best to care for you,
during the years you needed me to.
I walked next to you side by side,
sharing my strength until you died.
I pray someday my heart will mend,
I will love you always, my mother, my friend.
Wendy Burns
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020