Betty C. Nelson
Winchester - Betty C. Nelson, age 87, of Winchester, died Thursday, June, 6, 2019, at The Waterford of Oshkosh. She was born May 23, 1932, in Illinois to Emory and Hattie (Peterson) McNamee. On August 22, 1953, she married Earl Nelson at Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester. Betty was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester and was involved with choir, Bible studies, teaching Sunday School, outreach, and countless other ways to minister others. She also served for many decades as treasurer with the town of Winchester and the Larsen-Winchester Sanitary District. She was dedicated and committed to this community service. But most important, Betty was absolutely devoted to her Lord and Savior, a fierce friend to many, and a source of unending love to her family. She and Earl laid a lasting foundation as shining examples of true love of the Lord; their family will be eternally grateful. Betty strongly believed she was placed on this earth to love God, and because she did this so well, everyone around her was blessed and changed for the better.
Betty is survived by three children, Robert (Patti) Nelson, of Winchester; Julie (Jeff) Peterson, of Streamwood, Illinois; Diana (Randy) Aronson, of Winneconne; daughter-in-law Mary Nelson, of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Lisa (Patrick) Gelhar, Eric (Brandi) Nelson, Sara (Rob) Zachman, Jonathon (Lindsay) Nelson, Tad (Katie) Peterson, Nathan (Jeanna) Peterson, Joseph (Anna) Aronson, Daniel (Cherie) Aronson; great-grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Vincent, Griffyn, Azalea, Garrett, Melia, Gabe, Finley, Kaleb, Ava, Mayci, Arington, Alaira, Jude, Hazel, Truitt, Oliver, Amos; a sister, Donna (Frank) Samuelson; a brother, Dave (Cleo) McNamee; sisters-in-law: June Thompson, Neita (Lowell) Holverson; and many other nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Earl; a son, Roger Nelson; a granddaughter, Amy Peterson; three sisters, Ruth, June, Rose; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until Noon at Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester, 8396 Steeple Hill Dr. Larsen. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Connie Bramlett officiating. Burial will take place immediately after in Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Light lunch to follow in the church.
We would like to give a heartfelt 'Thank You' to Lisa and the wonderful staff at The Waterford at Oshkosh and Pat, Deb, and the amazing hospice staff with Heartland Hospice who provided loving and compassionate care allowing her quality of life to be the best it could possibly be over these past couple months and years.
We praise God for Betty's life, love, and friendship. Though we cannot hold you in our eyes for now, we will forever hold you in our hearts. You were steadfast in running to Jesus and we are so happy that you finally get to wrap your arms around Him! Love you more, Gram!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 9, 2019